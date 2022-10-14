Jake Bronson: Olivia Pritchett for NJUHSD board of trustees

Janice and I have had the pleasure of having the Pritchett family as neighbors for over 13 years.

It didn’t take long for us to realize that Olivia’s involvement in her family and community’s success was both sincere and active. Being involved is one thing, being successfully involved is another.

Olivia is her families support system.

From helping with her husband’s growing medical practice to attending all the school board meetings to support her oldest son’s involvement as the student representative to the board, to mountain biking events, football and dance events Olivia is There to support her family.

In her spare time she has honed her acting skills with our local CATS group. She also serves on board of directors for CATS.

When we choose folks from our community to serve on a school board we must choose wisely. As we all understand educating our youth is the future of our community and our great country. The proof is in the pudding!! Olivia’s success as a mother and partner are unmatched. Olivia’s dedication to the community’s success and to the education of our children will make a difference. Vote Olivia!!

Jake Bronson

Nevada City