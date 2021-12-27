Jake Bronson: A sanctuary camp

“The last homeless Christmas,” an op ed column recently written by Tom Durkin, is the best idea yet. The homeless are part of our community and need to be recognized as such. There are a lot of resources available today to help with the homeless problem. It¹s sad to say but in many cases the resources will not be well spent or well served in our community.

By establishing a safe-ground sanctuary camp the homeless population can have a home. Services as needed can be offered without fear. The risks associated with homelessness as it exists today threaten our homes and businesses everyday. A sanctuary camp could go a long way in helping all of us.

Jake Bronson

Nevada City