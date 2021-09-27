Jacqueline Turner: What’s not to love? We are the remedy

Children reunified out of foster care to mom. Mothers gain employment. Residents clean up credit and old records. They finish high school and many begin college. They learn life skills and gain tools to help break the cycle of homelessness. They give back to the community by serving others. They get on-campus job training through internships.

They are supported by mentors, volunteers, and you — our community. Right now we are in the heart of the GROW Campaign to expand the Acres of Hope Campus in Auburn.

As California reports daily they are looking for remedies to deal with the homelessness, each day our community see homelessness ending through Acres of Hope. The method of transforming lives from the inside out works. The method of a hand up instead of a hand out works. Our alumni live, work, and fellowship all around you. You would never know they were homeless.

Today you can help expand a campus that has a true working remedy that is ending homelessness. Help grow the Acres of Hope campus. Our next goal is The Nest Children’s Center. Make a gift today of any amount at AcresOfHopeOnline.org/grow.

