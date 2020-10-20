Jacqueline Peigare: Stop plastic pollution

Researchers have found that humans consume the equivalent of a credit card worth of plastic every week.

It’s in our air, our drinking water and our bodies with studies showing a link between people with the highest exposure to BPA having an increased rate of heart disease and diabetes and association between pregnant women’s exposure to phthalates and altered genital development in their baby boys.

It’s not a surprise to learn that we have made more plastic in the last decade than in the last century.

Recently I received a plastic rewards card in the mail for $5 off my next purchase from a local hardware store where I shop. Why are stores and advertisers unnecessarily adding to the plastic problem? The advertising card and the plastic my purchase is bagged in will persist longer than the usefulness of the product itself.

Experts have found that plastic will only start degrading after 700 years and will only fully degrade in 1,000 years. This means that all the plastic that has ever been produced has not degraded yet. Plastic bags remain toxic even after it breaks down. It doesn’t biodegrade, it photo-degrades, meaning that after it degrades, it breaks down into smaller and smaller toxic bits of itself — and bleeds and contaminates the environment.

It’s not necessary for advertising materials to be manufactured using plastic, paper has served this purpose for decades. Join me to call on local businesses and advertisers to stop unnecessarily contributing to plastic pollution.

Jacqueline Peigare

Grass Valley