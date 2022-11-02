Jacqueline Finley: Vote for the arts

As a child and teenager in the California public schools, I had the good fortune to participate in life-expanding art and music classes. To this day, I have fond memories of making papier Mache puppets, school-sponsored flute lessons, and a junior high music appreciation class that rivaled one I took in college.

With current funding cuts and emphasis on technology rather than the arts, many students no longer have the opportunities to be exposed to subjects that enrich their interior lives and encourage creativity and imagination. Even cursive writing is no longer taught in many California schools, resulting in students learning how to punch letters into a keyboard, but not how to develop their own unique handwriting style.

Young people need to appreciate that life is more than a high-profile career or the ability to manipulate technology. As colleges phase out liberal arts programs that traditionally nurtured the “whole person,” public schools need to ensure that students don’t become robots with little understanding of what arts and music provide to the spirit.

Proposition 28 is one means to encourage creativity and vision in our young people, now and in the future. Please vote yes to keep California students imaginative and inspired.

Jacqueline Finley

Grass Valley