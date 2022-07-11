Jacqueline Finley: Virus is still here

If you believe COVID-19 is in the rear-view mirror, I’ve a bridge to sell you. Both my husband and I are in the last throes of 10-plus days of COVID-19 misery. Only my teenaged bout with the infamous Hong Kong Flu was worse.

Thankfully, we’re fully vaccinated and haven’t required hospitalization or prolonged medical care.

We’ve learned the hard way, however, that COVID-19 is an ongoing threat and easily transmitted, especially the newer variants that are rapidly spreading. COVID-19 is still alive and kicking and relying on complacency to keep it going. Gender, age, race, profession, religion, or political affiliation mean nothing to this devastating virus that has created global chaos for nearly two and a half years.

We urge everyone to continue to take COVID-19 seriously and not let personal politics or religious viewpoints influence sound common sense. Our medical system, while not perfect, understands this virus far better than the average person.

My husband and I continue to wear masks in public and in any environment we deem risky. We realize others do not. That is their choice, but my recent experience tells me they might be in for an unpleasant encounter with a very nasty bug.

Jacqueline Finley

Grass Valley