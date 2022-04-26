Jacqueline Finley: Swarthout for supervisor
Former Grass Valley Mayor and Grass Valley City Council member Lisa Swarthout is running for the position of Nevada County supervisor for District 3.
As an experienced business owner and community advocate, Ms. Swarthout knows the importance of combining fiscal responsibility with intelligent regional growth. During her many years of service, including being the past chair of both the Grass Valley Downtown Association and the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, she has shown an outstanding ability to respect and retain the unique history and culture of this region, all the while promoting a future-focused economic plan that provides security and opportunity for generations to come.
If you reside in District 3, please vote for Ms. Swarthout. If you do not, please consider supporting her campaign through volunteer efforts or financial assistance.
We are all in this together and must view our community as a unified entity rather than separate divisions. District determinations are political, but our combined neighborhoods are what make Nevada County the wonderful place it is. When we emphasize everyone, we all win.
For more information, please go to http://www.swarthoutforsupervisor.com.
Jacqueline Finley
Grass Valley
