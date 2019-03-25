Jacqueline Finley: Progressives need to unite in 2020

The Wall Street Journal stated recently that while Trump's re-election is uncertain, his support within the Republican Party remains strong. That fact could spell disaster for Democrats and progressives who want to run Trump out of office.

The current Democratic contender pack is already crowded. Between now and the final "anointing," there's going to be a battle for the soul of moderate-to-progressive America. While voters will have favorite candidates, it's critical that they, whether ultra-liberal or more centrist, not get so enmeshed with their "perfect" candidates that they miss the forest for the trees. If they refuse to acknowledge other capable candidates' strengths and thus withhold support, the moderate/left political unity will be destroyed. We need a qualified individual in the White House, one with values and visions. That individual, however, regardless of gender, age, religion or ethnicity, isn't going to thrill everyone. That's life.

Let's replace Trump with a reflective, skilled, and unifying president. Afterward we can then attend to important changes in our social and political structures.

If Trump is re-elected in 2020 due to progressives not being able to unite to "drive out the devil," we may get what we deserve due to our own selfish ineptitude.

Jacqueline Finley

Grass Valley