Jacqueline Finley: Hodge for Grass Valley City Council

I have known and worked with Hilary Hodge for several years. I endorsed her in her earlier run for the Board of Supervisors and I am doing the same in her current candidacy for Grass Valley City Council.

From the start I was impressed with her, not only for her personal integrity and insight, but also for her ongoing love and commitment to our local community. This region is wonderful, but like other areas in California, it has its problems: working families often struggle, affordable housing is becoming rare, young people are leaving due to a paucity of well-paying jobs, quality education is losing ground, and farmers are often unappreciated and undervalued.

These are concerns that Hilary has repeatedly addressed with a common-sense approach and innovative, yet practical, solutions. She envisions a Grass Valley with opportunities for all, balancing the history and uniqueness of the community with a positive look to the future.

The Grass Valley City Council needs new energy and dedicated leadership. Hilary can provide both. For more information, go to http://www.hodgeforcitycouncil.com to read more about this consummate candidate for city council.

Jacqueline Finley

Grass Valley