Jacqueline Finley: Don’t let history repeat itself

My Cornish great-great-grandfather arrived about 1850 in Grass Valley. After several years he built and worked a 19-acre gold mine several miles outside of town. This mine is still owned by his descendants, not by choice, but by the fact the land is so polluted with mercury and arsenic that it cannot be sold. It stands as a sad commentary on what happened in the past.

I excuse him and his contemporaries for not fully understanding the incredible damage gold mining does to a region. At the time the early mines were functioning, citizens were less concerned about long-term environmental effects, and more on providing financial security for themselves and their families.

Over the decades, however, we’ve learned how mining destroys the Earth, not just here, but worldwide. Mining is a complicated and often unpredictable endeavor, even in 2022. To be productive it must be noisy and encompassing.

While Rise Gold Corporation claims the environment won’t be harmed, nor residents impacted by lines of loud trucks or water supply worries, history points otherwise.

Gold is not a life necessity, but a healthy, natural world and happy community should be. The people of this beautiful area have spoken. We do not want the Rise Gold mine.





Jacqueline Finley

Grass Valley