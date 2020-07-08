Jacqueline Finley: Denney offers practical solutions
I have met Audrey Denney, Congressional candidate for California 1st District, on several occasions. She has consistently impressed me as someone who listens, communicates well, and has the critical ability to understand others’ backgrounds, perspectives, and viewpoints.
Her webpage says that Ms. Denney has “North State Values and Vision.” I think this statement says much about her and what she wants to accomplish. While a Democrat, she does not focus on political affiliation, but rather on what is important to this California region, both now and in the future. Agriculture, environmental concerns, health care, fire prevention, gun safety, job opportunities, and social equality are but some of the issues for which she has practical solutions. These are not liberal or conservative issues, but rather human ones that should be addressed by a community united behind a competent and knowledgeable leader.
Ms. Denney grew up in this region and knows it well. She appreciates its history and culture and wants them to endure and flourish. If you want the same, please vote for her in November.
For more information, go to http://www.audreyforcongress.com.
Jacqueline Finley
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User