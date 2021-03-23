Jacqueline Finley: Concerned about rogue restaurants

Unlike several surrounding counties, Nevada County’s struggling to leave the most restrictive COVID-19 tier. Due to new COVID-19 case numbers remaining too high, we continue to languish in the dreaded purple. We’re in it for good reason. We’re still experiencing too many cases of a terrible virus, often the result of risky behavior.

Recently I planned to eat in a local restaurant, one that I enjoyed for years. When I discovered, however, that it was not only allowing indoor dining — not permitted in the purple tier — but proudly declaring it was “rebelling” against restrictions, I ate elsewhere.

To quote an overused saying, “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.” If Nevada County wants to progress to less restrictive tiers and reopen businesses, it cannot rush – or ignore – the process. “Rebelling” will only allow this potentially deadly and contagious virus to thrive, with daily life suffering.

Do we want to be one of the last California counties to be purple? If so, it doesn’t speak well for the maturity and intelligence of Nevada County citizens. We’re in the COVID-19 homestretch. If we flounder now, however, the finish line is going to keep moving. Be patient a bit longer.

Jacqueline Finley

Grass Valley

Editor’s note: While the risk of indoor dining is elevated, according to several national studies and CDC guidelines, restaurants in Nevada County have not been shown to be big spreaders of the disease thus far and do not appear to be a driving factor in the current daily count that has declined steadily from a peak in December.