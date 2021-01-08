Jacque Cowgill and family: Grateful
Many heartfelt thanks to our wonderful friends in Nevada County who have sent us so many warm wishes, prayers and support following the death of my husband, Bill Cowgill, who was also a loving father and grandfather to our family.
Your messages, calls and cards brought us comfort during these sorrowful times. COVID-19 restrictions made it hard for personal contact, but your virtual love and caring was a real gift. We wish us all a happier and healthier new year in 2021.
Jacque Cowgill and family
Sparks, Nevada
