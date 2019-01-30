Jackie Turner: It’s the evil in us we must face
January 30, 2019
Somewhere along the pathway our hearts became hardened,
The moment we forgot our wrestling wasn't against flesh and blood, but in a spiritual realm beyond our bargain.
Instead of turning to truth, instead of turning to light
We ran to the darkness, each and everyone of us,
And became a part of the fight.
We tore down our fellow brother,
Recommended Stories For You
Lost the eyes to see value in each other.
We didn't even have a desire for our neighbor to survive.
Instead we collected our rations, built up our castles
And watched as a people chose to divide.
We unleashed our words, we set out our facts.
We waged wars for statuses, skin colors, drew a line between white and black.
We lifted some up while tearing others down,
We overlooked the starving as we guzzled more worldly possessions down.
We throw out our rugs over cries and screams,
We still listen to echoes of those lost fighting for a dream.
When I look at this world, and truth I seek to embrace,
I recognize it's not the evil in you, but the evil in us we must face.
Jackie Turner
Nevada City
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Girl testifies in Nevada County rape, molestation case
- Meet your merchant: Just like grandpa used to make at Penny’s Dinner
- Trial set in Nevada County officer assault case
- Nevada Union grad Kindra Britt takes on role as communications director for state Department of Education
- Nevada County murder trial begins
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.