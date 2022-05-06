Jack Peterson: Roe v. Wade — Questions for LaMalfa

On Wednesday, I received an e-mail from my congressman, Doug LaMalfa, in which he voiced support for the draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade that was leaked to the media.

Considering Rep. LaMalfa’s stated support for denying women in America the constitutional right to choose whether or not to have an abortion, I have the following questions for my representative to Congress.

Exactly how many years in prison should a woman who has an abortion be sentenced to? How long should the medical staff who provide the abortion be sent away for?

Which contraceptives does he believe should be outlawed as abortifacients? Does he support repealing the state law currently protecting women’s right to an abortion?

Given that the majority of women receiving abortions already have children, how does Rep. LaMalfa propose supporting children in his district whose mothers die either from being denied an abortion for a high-risk pregnancy or having no other choice but to get an illegal abortion procedure?

These are no longer hypothetical questions as women in America confront a Supreme Court decision rescinding their Constitutional rights, but vital questions of policy that Rep. LaMalfa is duty-bound to answer for his constituents.

Jack Peterson

Grass Valley