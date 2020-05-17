Jack Kuehn and Cris Mulvey: Donate your stimulus check, if you can
We are two older members of our Grass Valley/Nevada City community, each of us in a vulnerable group re: COVID-19, and we have therefore been sheltering at home for over a month.
While we are very fortunate and very grateful to be in a position where neither our basic comfort or our basic needs are threatened by the current crisis, we are painfully aware that this is far from true for great numbers of people.
Searching for a way to be of some service, particularly to those experiencing greater need than we ourselves do, we have decided to donate our government stimulus checks to our local food bank and Hospitality House homeless shelter. We wanted to invite others to consider doing the same.
We know right now that every dollar, big or small, makes a difference for people struggling in our community and we recently learned that donations are being doubled by anonymous donors to help Hospitality House, so now more than ever, is an opportunity for us to help even more people together.
Jack Kuehn and Cris Mulvey
Grass Valley
