Jack Gordon: The Ship of State
The good Ship of State was sailing along
Through gales and lightning and thunder
When along came a nasty pandemic breeze
That threatened to put Her under.
But She rattled on through the pandemic storm
Though Her sails were all tattered and droopin
No one in the crew had a clue what to do
And the captain was up on the poopdeck a
Hopin that no one would know that he had been down below
A wringing his hands and a thinkin
That he needed to find someone else to blame
If the old tub really was sinkin.
I can lie better than all so I won’t take the fall
Whatever it takes I will do
And I’d never boast but I’m richer than most
And obviously much smarter too.
I’ll start with the liberals, it must be their fault
And besides they are always tryin’ to get me
If that doesn’t do I’ll fire the whole crew
Put the blame on Nancy and Hillary.
So, pour on the coal watch the old girl roll
Though She may disappear in the foam
No matter how bad it gets we’ll save our own assets
And we might even find our way home.
Put all the old people way up in the bow
We need something to cushion the shocks
Since we don’t really know where we’re going
And we might run Her up on the rocks.
Me. I think the old ship will keep rolling along
In spite of Her captain and crew
She’s overcome far worse things in Her time
And somehow, I think She’ll make do.
But I do wish I knew how that same captain and crew
Survived the process of natural selection
And the only way we can win this pandemic we’re in
Is to throw it out in the next election.
Jack Gordon
Penn Valley
