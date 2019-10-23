Jack Clute: Well done, Mr. McAteer
Just a short shout-out to Terry McAteer for his Oct. 1 column “A weird correlation between political party and obesity.”
Makes me feel even better because I’ve recently lost a bunch of weight, making me even more liberal.
But to carry this a little further, there could be a roadblock in that as our county ingests more weed and great restaurants, I’m afraid of an impending future food binge.
Seriously, McAteer, great column.
Jack Clute
Grass Valley
