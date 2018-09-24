Jack Clute: Thanks for the season, Rossi

Just wanted to give a shout out and thank you to Alexander Rossi for giving us some very exciting times this whole Indycar season.

It has been a pleasure watching both his racing and interviews. On the track and off, there was great intelligence shown.

He's even made my wife a fan of Indycar. Being at the Sonoma for both days, I saw that through certain decisions this was a full team loss, but by God he did his best both there and all season long, racking up enough points to be very proud of.

Once again, thanks for the season, Homey.

Jack Clute

Grass Valley