Jack Clute: Thanks for the season, Rossi
September 24, 2018
Just wanted to give a shout out and thank you to Alexander Rossi for giving us some very exciting times this whole Indycar season.
It has been a pleasure watching both his racing and interviews. On the track and off, there was great intelligence shown.
He's even made my wife a fan of Indycar. Being at the Sonoma for both days, I saw that through certain decisions this was a full team loss, but by God he did his best both there and all season long, racking up enough points to be very proud of.
Once again, thanks for the season, Homey.
Jack Clute
Grass Valley
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities haven’t yet ID’d burned body
- One arrested, thousands of marijuana plants seized on San Juan Ridge
- Grass Valley man sentenced to five years for unlawfully manufacturing ghost guns
- Fatality involved with fire off Old Tunnel Road (VIDEO)
- PREP FOOTBALL: Miners shutout Fairfield for 3rd win in a row (PHOTO GALLERY/VIDEO)