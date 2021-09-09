Jack Clute: Recall in a nutshell
If there is a successful recall, Larry Elders will very likely be California’s governor. Make no mistake, as he has the poll numbers. He is a notorious anti-vaxxer and anti-masker and just announced he would appoint a Republican senator if given the opportunity.
He will do all he can (and that’s plenty) to spread his agenda. Democrats significantly outnumber Republicans, so it’s our choice. To the Democrats really dissatisfied with our current governor, I say that in a short time we can seek to change things in the primary.
I would ask that we always remember the lies that so many Republican political lawmakers and local rank and file members have made about the very real attempted coup on Jan. 6 this very year, COVID-19, climate change and so much more.
I can live with our present governor, all things considered. With all that’s been happening — drought, climate change, the virus and its metamorphoses, unprecedented fires, to name a few — I believe he’s done a pretty adequate job.
I have some real problems with some of the things on his agenda, but the bottom line is that if you don’t believe in vaccines or masks, vote for the recall. If you do, vote against the recall. Simple as that.
Jack Clute
Grass Valley
