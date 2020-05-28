Jack Clute: Reade story more appropriate for Enquirer, Drudge Report

What a slimeball smear on the front page of The Union. Alan Riquelmy’s interview with Ms. Reade and her unfounded allegations are more appropriate for the Enquirer or the Drudge Report.

Simply because she’s a county resident does not make her story the more newsworthy or believable. I hope in the future The Union’s integrity will allow it be in the newsstand and not by the cashier’s stand with the other exploitation rags.

Jack Clute

Grass Valley