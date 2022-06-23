J. Powell: Pay it forward
Head down and totally preoccupied, I placed my basic food items on a local grocery store conveyer belt. Who can now afford to buy extras? I fished through my purse for cash and was told that the person before me had paid my grocery bill. I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it!
I looked out the door but they were gone. I thought of the times I was very close to living in my car and the years of living paycheck to paycheck with huge credit card debt.
This person did not know me, I thought about the Ukraine war and current sky high food and gas prices that impact us all. Life can be so overwhelmingly depressing. Bless this person for their generosity. I will never forget this. Will I pay this act forward? You bet I well, to someone else totally unsuspecting and definitely deserving of a heartfelt smile.
J. Powell
Nevada County
