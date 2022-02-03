J.P. Kelly: The mine — let’s avert this disaster
Congratulations to Martin Webb on his succinct summary of the many hazards facing the inhabitants of Nevada County in his guest column, “The Extreme Retirement Zone.”
All of these hazards are real and difficult to eradicate. I was surprised that he did not add to the list the proposed re-opening of a local gold mine. I assume because it is, as yet, only a possibility.
If it is approved, however, it will add another huge bundle of worries to the load we are already carrying. Immediate possible consequences to the quality of our air and water quality, noise levels, property values, traffic, landscape and the consequences of greatly increased demands upon our already shaky grid cannot be denied and I believe the likelihood of very serious damage to our entire water table and the ecosystem.
If you agree with Mr. Webb and me that we already have more than enough problems, now is the time to write to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and protest.
Let them know about whatever concerns you, from danger to wildlife to health issues, loss of property values to added risks in the event of fire.
Be specific, be clear, but write! There is a limited period for public comment. Make your voice heard while we can still avert this disaster.
J.P. Kelly
Nevada City
