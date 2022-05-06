Itara O’Connell: Natalie Adona has my vote

Clerk-recorder is the single most important election in our county.

After the recent League of Women Voters’ forum, it became clear that we need a person with extensive experience to run our elections in Nevada County.

The person who stood out was Natalie Adona. She has the required experience, poise and personality to manage our elections. She will securely take care of our ballots, count them accurately and with transparency.

She has an open-door policy and anyone wanting to see the process for themselves is invited. Natalie Adona, a consummate professional, has my vote.

Itara O’Connell

Grass Valley