Itara O’Connell: Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce might consider a more inclusive approach

As a representative of the Democratic Women's Club, today was the first time I was able to attend the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce's breakfast.

I often have a scheduling conflict so it was great to see so many friends at this event. I enjoyed the mimosa and hearing the acknowledgment of those helping our community.

I was however shocked to have a Christian prayer, invocation during Hanukkah. I wonder if there is a way we could be more inclusive? I'm sure the prayer, invocation is somewhat of a tradition, but given the country's focus on cultural sensitivity these past few years, I'm thinking the Grass Valley Chamber could consider the impact of having a "Christian" only approach to opening meetings.

I noticed Shelly Covert, Nisenan tribal leader was in attendance. Since we are actually on Nisenan land we might consider giving her the opportunity to give the "invocation" or opening.

Of course there may be others to consider such as the local rabbi during Hanukkah or high holidays.

Itara O'Connell

