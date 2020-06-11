Itara O’Connell: Car rally for Dreamers

Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network (SIREN), is organizing statewide for either a protest or a celebration the day the Supreme Court decides whether it was legal for Trump to end the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, aka, DACA.

Among some of the demands that SIREN has put forth — that all DACA permits be renewed, a path to citizenship, COVID-19 assistance, and push Congress to pass a clean Dream Act. Of course we are hoping that DACA recipients will be able to stay and continue their education or continue their work here in the United States.

When that decision comes down, those of us in Nevada County concerned for the Dreamers, will meet at 5 p.m. at the Rood Center for a car rally and go through Nevada City and Grass Valley.

Itara O’Connell

Grass Valley