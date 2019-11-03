Ingo Zirpins: Professionalism and courtesy in business management

I am a co-owner of a physical therapy office that used to be located in the old South Yuba Club campus, which is now the developing “Cannabis Campus” of Nevada City.

As there are various opinions within our community about the development of that particular region, I would like to acknowledge the professionalism and courtesy that the SBMI group and Daniel Bachelor from Elevation 2477’ have exhibited to us during their transition into our community.

During the remodeling process of the building we resided in, extensive efforts were made to minimize negative impact on our business by the rather significant construction projects. When the new dispensary, Elevation 2477’, opened next door, its security personnel showed great courtesy and kindness, and assured that the neighborhood maintained the feeling of safety and respect. But even more so we noticed the professional courtesy and support when our company chose to expand and move to a different location.

Moving a business can be a long and treacherous effort with unforeseen complications. We were met with compassion, leniency, time, and patience, which afforded our transition to be considerably eased.

Thank you for demonstrating a supportive business model.

Ingo Zirpins, co-owner

Fit for Life Physical Therapy

Grass Valley