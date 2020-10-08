Ingegerd Hjord: GOP gathers for liberty … for a few

Katie Hopkins was invited to Nevada County by local Republicans on Labor Day Weekend and that, according to Eric Christen, made our county the center of the political world. A small world indeed because she is a person who is too far right to be allowed membership even in the right wing populist party in the United Kingdom.

At the event, 200 people pitched in $20 and in return they got to “laugh and smile and greet one another without dehumanizing masks” while listening to a British woman who is famous for dehumanizing Muslims, migrants, the Romani, obese people, women, tattooed people and the lower class. She doesn’t mind being called a racist, she believes in internment camps and “the final solution” as the way to ethnic cleansing needed to keep her country white.

I have been taught to not use foul language, so I cannot repeat her opinions and ideas instead I encourage you all to you use your technical devices and look up Katie Hopkins for yourselves and see what Eric Christen and LaMalfa and 200 more found rewarding to listen to on a Labor Day Weekend. It’s a sad day for this country when persons like Katie Hopkins and LaMalfa are considered to be the center of the political world.

Ingegerd Hjord

Nevada City