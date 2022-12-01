In memory of Judge Carl Bryan

Yes, Carl Bryan was “a truly fine judge.” He was also “a truly fine friend,” a dear friend of mine and I miss him. Carl gave his all in whatever he did. When Carl moved here, he was determined to go fishing whenever the opportunity presented itself.

He had a small boat that I would not have launched in the pond at the fairgrounds, but he took it to large lakes in the area and got there towing it behind the family’s station wagon. On more than one occasion, he got stuck and had to be “rescued” by friends and at least once by the Sheriff’s Department.

He graduated to a larger and safer boat with an appropriate vehicle to go where he wanted. He took great glee in flaunting, jokingly, catching the most or biggest fish during an ouring and wasted no time in instructing as to what you should be doing to increase your chances.

If you happened to catch something bigger than him, he made sure you knew that it was the result of him driving the boat, putting you in the right spot at the proper speed. As Judge Dover said, fishing with Carl made for life-long memories.

Carl had a passion and talent for coaching youth sports. While coaching a young basketball, he taught them just two plays. One play was given an odd nunber and the other an even number. He would call out plays to the team but never the same number. They knew if it was odd or even number what the play was but the opposing team thought they had a large number of plays because he would never call the same number, just odd or even. He chuckled over that for years,

Eaach of us who had the pleasure of knowing and/or working with Carl has their own personal, special story and memory of the times spent together. When people think of Carl, his memory will instantly bring a smile to your face, and at the same time, a tear to your eye.

Carl had great respect to the law and thoroughly enjoyed being a judge as it gave him the opportunity to help people, his community and make a difference for their betterment.

Yes, “a truly fine judge,” “a truly fine friend,” but more important, “a truly fine person.”

Steve “Bones” Mason

Nickname courtesy of Carl Bryan

Nevada City