Ila Dunbar: Unfair dismissing of Nevada City Chamber director

I totally agree with Barbara Tanner’s recent letter in The Union regarding the ousting of Cathy Whittlesey from her Nevada City Chamber of Commerce position.

This was a way to pave a path for their own devious agenda. To place one of their own. I was one of the 22 lucky volunteers to work with Cathy on a weekly basis. Never having met Cathy before my first day there a few years back, I was welcomed with open arms and genuine warmth. She is organized and hard working — day in and day out.

This is a tremendous loss to the citizens of Nevada City and their outstanding yearly events.

Ila Dunbar

Grass Valley