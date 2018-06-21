If you’re informed you care, then you vote

The day after the recent primary election I had to take a long drive and consequently spent considerable time listening to various commentators on the car radio dissecting the results.

Low voter turnout was a frequent subject. In Nevada County only 53 percent of registered voters cast a ballot.

Many experts say that making voting more convenient will increase participation, but what can be more convenient than automatically getting your ballot in the mail, and having multiple options for returning it?

The problem isn't convenience, it's caring. Caring about the issues, caring about the candidates, and caring about the future. It doesn't take a lot of time to be an informed, and if you are informed, there is a good chance that you will care, and that you will vote.

Joseph Reisdorf

Nevada City