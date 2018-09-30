Horti Davis: High praise for ‘You Can’t Take it With You’

Taking the opportunity to tell how thrilled we were to see the production of "You Can't Take it With You" at the Nevada Theatre. It was terrific!

The set was amazing, the lighting very well done, the blocking excellent, the articulation outstanding, and everyone's timing was perfect. Of course each actor was marvelous: engaging, complex, zany and totally believable.

This is a wonderful production of this wel-loved play. Obviously, there is a delicious pool of talent to draw from, and the director has drawn out the best from the best. A magical evening. Sending delighted appreciation and thanks to everyone who has contributed to the success you all share. Break a leg.

Horti Davis

Auburn