Lanette S Howard: Honor election staff’s service
I think that those who question our voting process are doing a vast disservice to the hard-working staff in our elections office.
These are our friends and neighbors of all political parties and no political parties who set aside their preferences to take on this non-partisan job of upholding our democracy in a very tangible way.
They make sure that all votes are counted, verifying that it comes from a registered voter and counting the selection whether they agree with it or not. They count them all and we should honor their service to our community and our nation.
Lanette S. Howard
Grass Valley
Tor Lokvig: Free clinic a success
I wish to express my deep appreciation for the California Careforce free health clinic at Nevada Union.
