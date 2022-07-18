facebook tracking pixel Lanette S Howard: Honor election staff’s service | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Lanette S Howard: Honor election staff’s service

Letters Letters |

Lanette S Howard

I think that those who question our voting process are doing a vast disservice to the hard-working staff in our elections office.

These are our friends and neighbors of all political parties and no political parties who set aside their preferences to take on this non-partisan job of upholding our democracy in a very tangible way.

They make sure that all votes are counted, verifying that it comes from a registered voter and counting the selection whether they agree with it or not. They count them all and we should honor their service to our community and our nation.

Lanette S. Howard

Grass Valley

Letters
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User