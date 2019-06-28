Homeowners’ insurance crisis

The tragic wildfires in and around Paradise have caused more collateral damage than has been addressed. Many insurance companies have pulled out of our area and homeowners are receiving notices of non-renewal and cancellation. If you think the California FAIR plan is a viable alternative, think again.

That plan, for fire only, costs nearly double what most homeowners have been paying for complete coverage. When combined with the necessary “wrap around” policy, it actually triples the insurance premiums. This is forcing homeowners, especially seniors and lower income families, to face leaving or even losing their homes. It’s certain to have a negative effect on the housing market.

I haven’t read much, if any, publicity on this situation. Isn’t this something that needs to be addressed, and soon?

Cindy Grubbs

Alta Sierra