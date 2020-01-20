Holly Rose: Kudos to all who helped with the free health clinic

Thank you to California CareForce and every single volunteer and business that helped make the free health clinics on Saturday and Sunday possible. It was an amazing event to be part of.

Special thanks to Dr. Brenner, the one optometrist there on Sunday. Apparently, four of the five who signed up, didn’t show. He was friendly and thorough, in spite of the 75 people waiting. These clinics are an example of how we can put our differences aside and come together to show great compassion and integrity.

People are suffering and need proper healthcare. Veterans, seniors, disabled, and homeless.

Maybe there will be a day when this clinic is not needed. Seems like basic medical priorities, to be able to see and eat. I volunteered and used the vision services. I was treated with dignity and kindness.

Words can not express my gratitude, not just for myself but for all who got help.

Holly Rose

Grass Valley