Holly Bennett: ‘Tiny Beautiful Thing’s a must-see
My friend and I went to the play “Tiny Beautiful Things” at the Nevada Theatre. What a wonderful production. Fast paced, filled with angst, laughter and tears. So well done. We truly enjoyed the play. Don’t miss it if you can go see it. For more information, visit SierraStages.org.
Holly Bennett
Penn Valley
