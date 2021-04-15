Hindi Greenberg: The tissue issue

I laughed while reading Diane Dean-Epps’s well-written and very humorous column, wherein she whispered about “tissue tucking.”

My mom was an inveterate tissue tucker, always having a Kleenex in her hand, pocket or up her sleeve. She didn’t necessarily even use it — had it more as security, I think (as opposed to my aunt, who always had a men’s handkerchief in her pocket or up her sleeve because she judged tissues to be too messy).

When Mom died, my siblings and I decided that we would tuck a tissue into her hand before she was placed in her casket. It just looked so right.

And now I must admit that I’ve now reached that age where, when I go out for my exercise walks wearing pants without pockets, I’ve become a clandestine sleeve tissue tucker.

I’ll bet many of us, when reading the column, also flashed to the times a forgotten tucked tissue shredded messily throughout the contents of the washing machine. Write/right on, Diane Dean-Epps!

Hindi Greenberg

Nevada City