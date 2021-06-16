Hindi Greenberg: Green waste disposal event a success

Kudos are due to all the organizations, workers and volunteers who put together and organized the free Green Waste Disposal event during four days in May and over this past four-day weekend. I took one pickup truckload of branches, weeds and leaves the first weekend, then finished up with two pickup truckloads of similar material this past Sunday.

The set-up at the event was well thought out, and everyone moved smoothly through the dumping process at the Brunswick Road location.

My property looks amazing, and even better, it feels somewhat more fire safe. I’m exhausted from all the work, but without the disposal event, I might not have been motivated to work so hard to clean up all that vegetation.

So thank you to all who funded, organized and worked at the event. Another fine, community-oriented benefit for residents.

Hindi Greenberg





Nevada City