Hindi Greenberg: First-rate care at the hospital

I’ve always had excellent care at our hospital, from tests to emergencies.

In 2018, I dislocated my elbow. Dr. Tom Long in the ER did such good work that I’ve had no subsequent issues.

Last week, I spent seven hours in the ER and was well cared for by nurses Heidi and Scott, with a painless blood draw by Angela, and a professional ultrasound by Steve. Dr. Dawn Harris was personable, informative and compassionate.

The only issue: I arrived at 2 a.m. and was admitted by 3:30 a.m., but there wasn’t an ultrasound technician on duty until 7 a.m., so I was there four extra hours. However, no fault of the employees, who gave me first-rate care.

Hindi Greenberg

Nevada City