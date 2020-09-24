Hilary Emberton: The ‘horrors’ of social democracy
Further to Cheryl Branch’s Sept. 12 rebuttal of the perils of social democracy, it might be added that Sweden ranks 8th (Peterson Institute for International Economics) or 9th (Business Insider) in the world for the number of billionaires per capita. Not bad for a “welfare state.” Where is the USA on these lists? Both sources rank the U.S. 13th. Do we really need to be fearful of Mr. Biden?
Hilary Emberton
Grass Valley
