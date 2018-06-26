Hilary Emberton: Difficult to imagine Gilded Springs development

Difficult to imagine Gilded Springs development

The neighborhood off Alta and West Main streets, not far from downtown Grass Valley, has a semi-rural feel with an 8-acre heirloom tomato farm in the vicinity, and residents who vie during the holidays for the best Christmas decorations.

Imagine how this neighborhood will be impacted by a 28-unit high-end housing development on that same tomato farm, which will no doubt bring increased traffic, degradation of wetlands and a diminished sense of community. There is a great deal of concern that this project may go forward without these significant impacts being addressed.

It's difficult to imagine any kind of benefit from this densely packed housing development to the character and feel of our little town of Grass Valley.

Hilary Emberton

Grass Valley