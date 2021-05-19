Hetty Dutra: Better access to recreation area needed
A significant percentage of those signing a petition to improve access to the Spenceville Wildlife & Recreation Area area from Nevada County. We need more signatures, and we’ve also started a letter-writing campaign to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors.
The group who started the petition was initially comprised of equestrians who were dismayed by the state of Waldo Road, which is the only way into Spenceville from the north.
A third of the Spenceville Wildlife & Recreation Area’s 11,000-plus acres is in Nevada County, and Waldo Road is their access. It is a gravel road with commuter traffic from the south, and many user groups from the north. Despite being graded twice a year — with a cost between $60,000 and $120,000 — much of the year it’s practically impassible. The washboard grooves in the road are so deep that the vibration often works fasteners loose on trailers, damages shocks and tires and the plumes of dust cause more frequent oil changes.
In desperation, we’ve started a petition and letter-writing campaign to convince the Yuba County Board of Supervisors to prioritize paving Waldo Road. Timing is good, as infrastructure repairs and improvements are part of the current administration’s goals.
We have an $80,000 bid for a 1.8-mile, 22-foot wide road with 2 inches of gravel, including having it graded, compacted and paved. Financially, it makes no sense not to pave it. For more information, see our petition at Change.org/PaveWaldoRoad.
Hetty Dutra
Smartsville
