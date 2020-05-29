Herb Lindberg: Impacts due to lockdown, not pandemic

I faithfully read The Union articles in the “Investigating the Impact” series, which I believe have been a great service to readers. Most of the headlines attribute impacts to “COVID-19 pandemic” or just “pandemic.”

Quickly scanning The Union internet versions, I spotted 12 such headlines and many more uses of these terms in the texts.

To your credit, a few headlines used “COVID-19 shutdown” and “lockdown,” much more honest terms, because in fact the impacts have been caused by the lockdowns, not by the pandemic.

Whether lockdown decisions have been right or wrong, we must be up front about them, so we don’t lose sight of the actual cause of vast financial, social, religious, educational and emotional suffering. Some have said that blanket shutdowns across entire states, and the nation, have caused much more suffering than the COVID-19 disease itself. Directly comparable specifics, including mental anguish and deaths from lockdowns, are hard to come by because they are behind closed doors.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Lockdown advocates compare the “inconveniences” of lockdowns to lives saved by them. Jobs and businesses lost, many permanently (including my daughter’s layoff), are not mere inconveniences.

Herb Lindberg

Grass Valley