Herb Lindberg: Images of Independence Trail saved on film

Recently The Union newspaper had a story on damage to Independence Trail caused by the Jones Fire (the fire that forced us to evacuate from Eskaton Village in Grass Valley Monday through Wednesday, and our son and his wife to evacuate from their home in Nevada City Monday through Thursday).

I have vivid images in my mind of this trail, which we used to hike at least twice a year. It’s on my South Yuba River State Park trails map that I put together years ago with Google Maps (72,000 views so far). You can get to my web page of Independence Trail from this map or go directly to it at http://syrpa.lindberglce.com/independence.htm.

As I understand The Union article, every flume on the trail went up in flames, including the massive walkway across Rush Creek and the zigzag wheelchair ramp down to the river. The paper had a picture on their front page of the beautiful walkway bridge going up in flames, which brought tears to my eyes. You can see these main structures in better days via the above link. The page has nine photos of the trail and example flume structures.

Herb Lindberg

Grass Valley