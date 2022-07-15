Herb Lindberg: Equal opportunity

The following is in response to Daryl Grigsby’s July 2 article in The Union. He is frustrated by the lack of progress near the bottom of the economic ladder, as are conservatives, but wrongly puts his hope in socialism and vilifies capitalism.

He confirms my position that conservatives and socialists have the same goals but radically different methods of how to accomplish them.

Conservatives feel honest application of capitalism (there is no capitalism without honesty and trust) will bring those left behind into the fold of accomplished life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

No amount of social equality (equal ends without applying equal opportunity) will bring a satisfying life — only a life with undeserved and futureless sustenance.

Herb Lindberg

Grass Valley