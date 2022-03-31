Herb Lindberg: Define ‘woman’

In my opinion, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was lying to Congress (a federal offense that will never be prosecuted) when she said she couldn’t define “woman.”

An honest answer by Jackson would have been, “The person in question must declare whether he/she is a woman” or words to that effect. She didn’t say that because she knew this would likely disqualify her to be a Supreme Court justice. It’s as simple as that.

Either that or she is the stupidest person ever to be nominated to the Supreme Court, which I don’t believe for a second.

Herb Lindberg

Grass Valley