Herb Lindberg: Define ‘woman’
In my opinion, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was lying to Congress (a federal offense that will never be prosecuted) when she said she couldn’t define “woman.”
An honest answer by Jackson would have been, “The person in question must declare whether he/she is a woman” or words to that effect. She didn’t say that because she knew this would likely disqualify her to be a Supreme Court justice. It’s as simple as that.
Either that or she is the stupidest person ever to be nominated to the Supreme Court, which I don’t believe for a second.
Herb Lindberg
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Terry Boyles: ‘Blind justice’ and the Supreme Court
If I hear one more conservative politician talk about “blind justice“ at the Supreme Court confirmation hearings, my head might explode. To listen to hyper partisan right-wing hacks like Sens. Hawley and Cruz imply that…