Herb Lindberg: America welcomes all races

President Joe Biden’s speech in response to the Buffalo shooting of Blacks was racism at its worst.

He called the shooting an act of racism that is spreading through the country. But there is no widespread racism in America. This was a sad but rare and isolated event by a disturbed teenager.

Now we have Lee Freidenfelt’s letter to the editor in The Union’s May 21 edition attributing it to a religion’s replacement theory promoting the white race, which is even worse in that he smears religion and Caucasians at the same time.

We must teach our children that America is the most accepting country in the world, not a country of racists. All races flock to America because they know this.

Herb Lindberg

Grass Valley