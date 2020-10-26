Helene Hall: Free speech being shut down

What has happened to our First Amendment right to freedom of speech? One of our most fundamental God-given rights in the United States is freedom of speech. Our Constitution and our Bill of Rights is the envy of the world. It is unconstitutional to prevent someone’s free speech using censorship to silence and remove their right to speak freely.

If you think this is okay just because it’s not happening to you, don’t be a fool. You will not be able to undo this appalling takeover of your God-given rights and freedoms if you continue to look the other way.

Google, Facebook and Twitter have interfered with the dissemination of information by shutting down accounts simply because they disagree with a certain political viewpoint. Why is social media allowed to be the censorship police for political gain to favor one party over another?

Social media’s role in our political forum should be one of helping to get out information from all perspectives, not to censor or suppress access to truth and information according to someone’s political viewpoint. Is it a coincidence that free speech is being shut down by these social media giants just weeks prior to a hotly contested election?

Helene Hall

Nevada City