Helen Lay: An appreciative patient
I want to thank the RNs and CNAs of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care during my eight-day stay.
Their dedication to their job was much appreciated and I felt well cared for. The hospitalists showed great care and that a second opinion is always good. The food was also top rate.
Thank you, SNMH for becoming a caring and good hospital.
Helen Lay
Grass Valley
