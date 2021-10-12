Heino Nicolai: Compassionate care

Sunday, Oct. 3, was a beautiful afternoon for a mountain bike ride at Empire Mine. Midway through the ride, going up a hill, I lost my momentum and knew I was going down. No big deal … it’s a slow motion fall. This time, however, my right arm landed on a one-inch diameter little tree stump about six inches high with a sharp point on it. It pierced my forearm and caused a severe laceration.

I knew I was in trouble but managed to ride back down and made it to the main entrance parking lot of the mine. I asked a family getting ready for a family bike ride if they could help me and fortunately the mom found a first aid kit in their vehicle and the dad doctored me up enough so I could ride home.

I do not remember ever saying thank you to these wonderful people. All I wanted to do is get home. You folks really helped me and I want you to know how much I appreciated your assistance. Thank you!

Part 2: My wife cut off the bandage and immediately informed me we were going to the ER, where 15 stitches were needed to make repairs. To say the staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital are compassionate and professional would be an understatement. We as a community are so fortunate to have this institution and its staff serving our needs. Thank you just doesn’t seem enough to express my appreciation of your dedicated service. Especially in this pandemic environment.

Heino Nicolai





Grass Valley